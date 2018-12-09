Report: 76% of Jewish Israelis say Netanyahu failed in dealing with Hamas

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A majority of Jewish-Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed in his dealings with Hamas, according to a survey conducted by Tel Aviv University released Sunday.



The monthly Peace Index survey showed that 76% of Jewish-Israelis think the Netanyahu administration failed when dealing with Hamas; among Israeli-Arabs the number is 82%.





Even 73% of right-wing Jewish-Israelis hold this position. Among those who hold centrist views the number is even higher at 77%, and 88% among those who hold left-wing views.Unlike the Netanyahu administration, the IDF enjoys high levels of approval among Jewish-Israelis. 78% of those with left-wing views say it handled the clashes along the Gaza security fence well and 75% of those holding centrist views agreed with the statement. Only 63% of those holding right-wing views agreeing with it.In stark contrast to Jewish-Israelis, only 14% of Arab-Israelis held the same view.Slightly over one third of those surveyed (33%) held the view that the Palestinian side emerged from the clashes in a stronger position than the Israeli side, with 21% claiming the Israeli side was the winner and 28% claiming neither side can claim a victory. 60% of Arab-Israelis held the last view.The decision by the Netanyahu administration to seek a ceasefire with Hamas and not to launch a massive ground operation in the Gaza Strip was seen by 48% of Jewish-Israelis as wrong, as opposed to 43% claiming it was right. However among those who hold right-wing views, 38% support the decision; 47% among those who hold centrist views and 87% among those who hold left wing views do so. 70% of Arab-Israelis support the decision.The decision by Netanyahu to fill the position of defense minister following the resignation of Avigdor Liberman is seen by 55% of Jewish-Israelis as a move that will overburden the already hard-working Netanyahu and would mean he will not be able to address security concerns adequately. 55% of Arab-Israelis agree.Despite this, 46% of Jewish-Israelis would prefer Netanyahu to serve as prime minister, more than any other politician. Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz came closest to this approval rate, with 39% of Jewish-Israelis wishing to see him fill the role despite Gantz not making any of his views known publicly since he left his position in the military.The Peace Index, a initiative of Tel Aviv University and the Israeli Institute for Democracy, has published monthly telephone surveys since 1994.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



