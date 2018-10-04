Report: Pre-teen Palestinian boy threatens to stab Israeli soldiers

IDF soldiers during activities in the West Bank.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
X
A Palestinian boy, estimated to be around 8 years old, threatened to stab soldiers near a West Bank checkpoint close to Route 443 on Thursday, the IDF spokesperson reported.
According to the report, the boy arrived at the checkpoint and, after a few seconds, pulled out a large knife, shouted at the soldiers and threw the knife at them. No injuries were reported.
The boy then escaped to the nearby village of Beit Ur al-Tahta.
The area is being searched for the suspect.
The phenomenon of under-age attackers has become increasingly common in recent years and has been attributed to incitement in the Palestinian education system.
Last week, the European Parliament’s budgetary committee voted to freeze more than 15 million euros
from the Palestinian Authority if they do not reform their textbooks.
“The reserve will be released,” the bill reads, “when the Palestinian Authority has committed to reform its school curriculum and textbooks to bring them in line with UNESCO standards for peace and tolerance in school education.”
The bill, an amendment to the EU’s draft budget proposed by Budgetary Control Committee chairwoman MEP Dr. Ingeborg Grässle, is expected to go to a plenary vote on October 24. If the bill passes the plenary vote, the EU will withhold €15,440,597 until the PA changes its textbooks.
The European Union is the largest single donor to the Palestinian Authority.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.
