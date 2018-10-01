October 01 2018
|
Tishrai, 22, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Report: 93 Palestinians injured as Gaza flotilla intercepted at sea

7,000 protesters clashed with IDF near the maritime boundary between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 1, 2018 19:53
Report: 93 Palestinians injured as Gaza flotilla intercepted at sea

Palestinians react to Israeli fire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the sea near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip October 1, 2018.. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

93 people were injured, with 37 from live IDF sniper fire, reported the Gaza Ministry of Health on Monday evening following intense clashes between 7,000 Palestinian protesters and IDF soldiers near the maritime boundary between the Gaza strip and Israel.

An attempt by various Gazan sailors to break the sea blockade and enter Israeli waters was intercepted by the Israeli navy.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


During the upcoming week another attempt to sail from Gaza to Israeli waters will be undertaken by various activist groups calling on Israel to "lift the siege" on Gaza.

In July an Israeli court ordered to seize Gaza flotilla belonging to an NGO should it reach Israeli waters, it did and was seized by the Israeli navy.



Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

lgbt pride
October 1, 2018
LGBT leader joins Asaf Zamir as his no. 3

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut