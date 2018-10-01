Report: 93 Palestinians injured as Gaza flotilla intercepted at sea
7,000 protesters clashed with IDF near the maritime boundary between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 1, 2018 19:53
Palestinians react to Israeli fire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, at the sea near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip October 1, 2018..
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
93 people were injured, with 37 from live IDF sniper fire, reported the Gaza Ministry of Health on Monday evening following intense clashes between 7,000 Palestinian protesters and IDF soldiers near the maritime boundary between the Gaza strip and Israel.
An attempt by various Gazan sailors to break the sea blockade and enter Israeli waters was intercepted by the Israeli navy.
During the upcoming week another attempt to sail from Gaza to Israeli waters will be undertaken by various activist groups calling on Israel to "lift the siege" on Gaza.
In July an Israeli court ordered to seize Gaza flotilla belonging to an NGO
should it reach Israeli waters, it did and was seized by the Israeli navy.
