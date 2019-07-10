Hamas foils Israeli attempt to poison Gaza official - report

Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Israel tried to assassinate a senior official in the Gaza Strip by poison, a Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper claimed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, an Egyptian security delegation is scheduled to visit Ramallah on Thursday for talks with Palestinian Authority officials on ways of achieving “reconciliation” between the PA and Hamas, Palestinian sources said. The delegation is carrying “new ideas” to solve the dispute between the rival Palestinian parties in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the sources said without elaborating.
Citing “security sources,” the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar said that the alleged assassination attempt took place last month. The sources said that a “collaborator” involved in the alleged attempt to poison the senior “resistance” official has been apprehended by Hamas.
Al-Akhbar did not name the official or the group he belongs to.
The sources said that had the assassination attempt succeeded, “it would have been a major blow to the Palestinian resistance.”
According to the report, strict measures taken by Hamas after the botched November 2018 IDF commando operation in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip contributed to the uncovering of the alleged attempt to kill the top official by poisoning.
The November operation in Khan Yunis left an IDF lieutenant-colonel dead and another officer moderately injured. Six members of Hamas’s military wing, Izaddin al-Qassam, were also killed in the firefight.
The Lebanese newspaper claimed that another senior military commander was also targeted by Israel. It said the commander, whose identity was not revealed, received a booby-trapped package as a “gift” from a “collaborator.” Hamas discovered and safely dismantled the explosive device, the report added. Following the incident, Hamas arrested a number of Palestinians connected to the case, it said.
