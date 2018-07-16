July 16 2018
|
Av, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Turkish citizen deported by Israel, returns to Turkey

Anadolu also stated that the arrest was "groundless" and that the information came from a "Presidential aide".

By
July 16, 2018 00:08
2 minute read.
Report: Turkish citizen deported by Israel, returns to Turkey

Turkish citizen, Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested at an Israeli airport last month, is being brought to an Israeli military court, near Migdal, Israel July 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested in Israel on June 11, is going back home after being deported by the Israeli authorities, reports Turkish news agency Anadolu Sunday night.

Anadolu also stated that the arrest was "groundless" and that the information came from a "Presidential aide".

Ebru Ozkan, 27, was arrested by police at Ben-Gurion Airport on June 11 and transferred to authorities on suspicion of endangering state security and for contacting terrorist organizations.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Exiled Turkish reporter Abdullah Bozkurt stated on social media that Turkish President Recep Erdogan called Ozkan to offer her his best wishes after her release. 

Despite being a Turkish national and not a resident of the West Bank, Ozkan was tried in the Samaria Military Court because her alleged crimes impacted that regionm the Jerusalem Post reported in early July.

The indictment, obtained by the Post, stated that Hamas operative Abd al-tif Sada allegedly guided her about smuggling items for Hamas through airport security, advising her to place the items in her checked luggage and not in her carry- on.

The Israeli authorities claimed that Ozkan was fully aware she was aiding members of the Hamas, which is a terrorist group.

However Omar Khamaysa, who was Ozkan’s lawyer, claimed she had no idea she was helping members of Hamas and not reguler Palestinians.



Israel has arrested several Turkish citizens in the past year on security-related offenses.

In January Cemil Tekeli, a Turkish citizen and a law lecturer, was arrested by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) just before he was due to board a plane at Ben-Gurion Airport on suspicion of laundering money to Hamas members doing business in Turkey. He was deported on February 11.

Another Turkish national, Osman Hazir, was also arrested in January after he took a selfie while holding a Turkish flag at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. A month prior, three other Turkish nationals, Abdullah Kizilirmak, Mehmet Gargili Adem Koc, were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and taking part in an illegal rally on the Temple Mount compound. All three were later released on bail.

Related Content

July 15, 2018
Israeli politicians on World Cup night say Viva Gaza border residents

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut