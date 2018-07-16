Report: Turkish citizen deported by Israel, returns to Turkey

Turkish citizen, Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested at an Israeli airport last month, is being brought to an Israeli military court, near Migdal, Israel July 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested in Israel on June 11, is going back home after being deported by the Israeli authorities, reports Turkish news agency Anadolu Sunday night.
Anadolu also stated that the arrest was "groundless" and that the information came from a "Presidential aide".
Ebru Ozkan, 27, was arrested by police at Ben-Gurion Airport on June 11 and transferred to authorities on suspicion of endangering state security and for contacting terrorist organizations.
Exiled Turkish reporter Abdullah Bozkurt stated on social media that Turkish President Recep Erdogan called Ozkan to offer her his best wishes after her release.
Despite being a Turkish national and not a resident of the West Bank, Ozkan was tried in the Samaria Military Court because her alleged crimes impacted that regionm the Jerusalem Post
reported in early July.
The indictment, obtained by the Post
, stated that Hamas operative Abd al-tif Sada allegedly guided her about smuggling items for Hamas through airport security, advising her to place the items in her checked luggage and not in her carry- on.
The Israeli authorities claimed that Ozkan was fully aware she was aiding members of the Hamas, which is a terrorist group.
However Omar Khamaysa, who was Ozkan’s lawyer, claimed she had no idea she was helping members of Hamas and not reguler Palestinians.
Israel has arrested several Turkish citizens in the past year on security-related offenses.
In January Cemil Tekeli, a Turkish citizen and a law lecturer, was arrested by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) just before he was due to board a plane at Ben-Gurion Airport on suspicion of laundering money to Hamas members doing business in Turkey. He was deported on February 11.
Another Turkish national, Osman Hazir, was also arrested in January after he took a selfie while holding a Turkish flag at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. A month prior, three other Turkish nationals, Abdullah Kizilirmak, Mehmet Gargili Adem Koc, were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and taking part in an illegal rally on the Temple Mount compound. All three were later released on bail.