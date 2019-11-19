NYC Conference
Conservative lawmakers celebrate settlements announcement

"This announcement is a repudiation of President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry's ill-informed efforts to target Israeli presence in the West Bank."

Lindsey Graham, United States Senator (R) from South Carolinaat the 7th Annual JPost Conference (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Lindsey Graham, United States Senator (R) from South Carolinaat the 7th Annual JPost Conference
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
WASHINGTON – Senior Republican lawmakers and conservative US organization voiced support on Monday following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement that America will no longer see the Israeli settlements as illegal, reversing a policy from 1978.
 
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that he supports the announcement.
"This announcement is a repudiation of President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry's ill-informed efforts to target Israeli presence in the West Bank," he wrote. "While I strongly support a two-state solution, I believe the Trump Administration's announcement today will ultimately advance the cause of peace over time."
 
Texas Senator Ted Cruz, said in a statement that he supports the move, too.
"For too long, the United States has been slow to acknowledge the basic reality that our Israeli allies have sovereignty over their territories, and today the administration took steps to right that wrong.," the statement reads. "It's up to our Israeli allies to make their own decisions about what to do with their territories.
 
"Today's decision also takes another step in reversing the disgraceful legacy of the Obama administration and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334," Cruz added. "That resolution falsely denied Israel's sovereignty over its territories, including the Jewish Quarter and the Old City of Jerusalem, and called on all U.N. states to do the same. I have long pushed for policies that demonstrate to the world that the United States considers Resolution 2334 null and void. Today's announcement is another welcome move discarding that shameful resolution."
 
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and co-chair of the House Republican Israel Caucus, released a statement, saying he applauds Pompeo for his decision.
 
"On the way out of the door, the Obama Administration stabbed our great ally Israel in the back, enabling the passage of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, an anti-Israel, anti-Jewish attempt to delegitimize Israel and ethnically cleanse East Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria of the Jewish people," Zeldin said in the statement. "Adding insult to injury, Secretary Kerry also gave a long rambling speech that took aim at the Israeli government, vilifying the Israeli people while letting the Palestinian Authority off clean, harming our relationship with Israel while emboldening its enemies."
He added that the US has "no greater ally and strategic partner" than Israel.
 
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) called the decision "historic," and added that it demonstrates Trump's pro-Israel policy.
RJC's National Chairman, Senator Norm Coleman, said in a statement, "This is a historic decision by the Trump Administration, one that recognizes the facts on the ground and the necessity of a negotiated peace between the parties to the conflict.
 
"After long and careful review, the US Government has concluded that Israeli civilian settlements are not inherently illegal under international law," he added. "It has long been clear that labeling the settlements as illegal has ostracized Israel and has not moved negotiations forward."
 
The Orthodox Union, the nation's largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, praised Trump for "righting this wrong impression left by some prior administrations that improperly classified these Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria," said Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane.
 
"This important policy statement has been necessary since the prior Administration and serves as a testament to the United States' support of Israel, its most important ally in the Middle East," added Orthodox Union Executive Director for Public Policy Nathan Diament.

ZOA National President Morton Klein and Chairman Mark Levenson released a statement as well: "We strongly praise President Trump, Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Friedman for this deeply important new statement of U.S. policy indicating that the notion that it is illegal and a war crime for Israeli Jews –– and only Israeli Jews, because they are Israeli Jews –– to live in the Jewish biblical, historic and legal heartland of the Jewish people is untrue and destructive of peace prospects."


