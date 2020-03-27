Rescue flight carrying Israeli travelers takes off from Costa Rica

In a combined operation which included several Israeli delegations in the area, travelers from Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica itself arrived on the flight.

This is the first flight El Al has made to San Jose, at the request of the Foreign Ministry in light of the Foreign Ministry's recommendation to assist all Israeli travelers around the world in their efforts to return home.

Israeli Ambassador to Costa Rica, Amir Ofek said "it was a complex operation that included locating Israeli civilians, coordinating flights, crossing the borders of six different countries by land and concentrating them all on a flight in Costa Rica."