May 05 2018
|
Iyar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Resident of East Jerusalem arrested on suspicion of grave robbing

The suspect in custody is a Jerusalem resident in his 30's and has been brought in for further questioning by the Israel Antiques Authority.

By
May 4, 2018 17:34
1 minute read.
archeological site near Abu-Tor, May 4, 2018.

archeological site near Abu-Tor, May 4, 2018.. (photo credit: ISRAEL BORDER POLICE SPOKESMAN)

A resident of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of stealing artifacts from the archeological site Hakal-Dama located in East Jerusalem on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, Israeli border police operating in Jerusalem recognized that the Hakal-Dama archeological site had been tampered with, according to the Border Police Spokesperson unit.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Used in ancient times as a public burial ground, mainly for Christian pilgrims who passed away during their visit, the site is located north of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Abu-Tor, which is a mixed Arab and Jewish neighborhood.

The Policemen who scanned the area noticed evidence of unusual activity. A secretive storage unit, typically used to house work tools for prolonged stays at a working site, was discovered leading police to investigate further.

In response to discovering damages to the archeological excavations, police arrested a suspect on the site. After the suspect was taken into custody, the police summoned an inspector specializing in antique robbery from the Israel Antiques Authority to continue the investigation.

The suspect in custody is a Jerusalem resident in his 30's and has been brought in for further questioning by the Israel Antiques Authority.

"The Border Police and Israel Police view with great severity any attempt to damage sites that preserve the historical heritage in the Land of Israel. Any Person who carries out unauthorized activity at archeological sites, harms or loots them, commits a crime of up to five years in prison," said the Border Police spokesperson unit.


Related Content

May 5, 2018
WATCH: Fire engulfs clothes store in Petah Tikva

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut