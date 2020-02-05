The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Reuven Rivlin receives US military officers visiting Israel

"Our military cooperation is important not only for the security of Israel and the United States, but for the entire Middle East," said President Rivlin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 10:35
President Rivlin with US military officers - 2 February 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Rivlin with US military officers - 2 February 2020
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
On Tuesday, President Reuven Rivlin received officers from the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines who are visiting Israel with the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), as part of its US Military Leaders Program.
JINSA works with decision-makers on defense and strategy, including on promoting security cooperation between Israel and the United States.
JINSA’s US Military Leadership Program was founded in 2019 and aims at educating elite American military officers about Israel’s security challenges and about the importance of advancing security ties between Israel and the US. The highlight of the program is the eight-day trip to Israel for 30 participants.
“Israel has no better friend and ally than the United States," Rivlin said. "The unbreakable bond between us is based on our shared democratic values and our shared security interests. Our military cooperation is important not only for the security of Israel and the United States, but for the entire Middle East."
Rivlin also talked about the different threats Israel is facing, saying that the cooperation with the US is "especially important as Iran continues to spread terror throughout the region, and to take steps to advance its nuclear program.
“As we continue to face the threats from Iran and its proxies today, including the terrorist organizations in Gaza, we also look to the opportunities and challenges of the future," he added.
The visit was held a week after the release of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century." Rivlin said that the plan recognized "Israel's need to retain security responsibility for all areas west of the Jordan River.
"While we will never compromise the security of our citizens, I believe that a vision of peace with our Palestinian neighbors is a realistic one," the president noted. "Israelis and Palestinians are not doomed to live together, it is our destiny to live together. I hope that both sides will take this opportunity to restart direct negotiations."


