Right-wing voters distrust public institutions, poll shows

A majority of right-wing voters said that they have little to no faith in public institutions, such as the court system, the police and the political system, a poll by Israel Hayom showed.According to the poll, which was published Friday, 91% of Otzma Yehudit stated they have little faith in public institutions. A similar feeling was expressed by 71% of Yamina voters, 62% of Likud voters and 59% of UTJ voters. A decline in trust was registered in the left-wing camp as well, though in much lower numbers: 49% of the Joint List voters, 48% of Blue and White voters, 41% of Democratic Camp voters and 39% of Labor-Gesher voters stated they have lost faith in the state institutions. Public institutions seem to enjoy a limited trust from the Israeli public regardless of people's political affiliation.Asked about the police, 42% of the respondents said that they had a low amount of trust in it, 36% a medium level of trust, and 22% that they highly trusted it.Regarding the state attorney, the percentages of those with a low level of trust, with a medium level and with a high level were respectively 44%, 28% and 28%. Moreover, 37% of the respondents said they had a low amount of trust in the court system as a whole, 25% a medium level and 38% a high level.The Supreme Court is the institution that seems to enjoy the highest level of public trust, with 44% of respondents saying that they had a high amount of faith in it, 21% a medium level one, and 35% a low level one. On the contrary, the political system registered the lowest amount of trust, with 64% of those asked having a low amount of trust in it. 26% have said they have a medium amount of trust in the system, and 10% have said they have a high amount of trust in it.Regarding the media, 53% have said they have a low amount of trust in it, 27% have said they have a medium amount of trust, and 20% have said they have a high amount of trust in it.The poll also revealed that in the case of a third election, more supporters of the Center-Left will still be willing to vote, as oppose to the decreasing numbers of right wing voters.74% of Blue and White voters, 83% of Labor-Gesher voters and 83% percent of the Democratic Camp voters said that they are certain that they will go out and vote once more. This is opposed by 67% of Likud voters, 71% of Yamina voters and 68% of Shas voters. Though UTJ voters maintain a high number of 86%.The poll also mentioned data regarding the public's support for a unity government, something which a significant part of the public supports at about 40%.