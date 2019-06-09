Rivlin family presents special gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn

A set of wooden blocks presented to the newborn son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, by the Rivlin family. (photo credit: PRESIDENT RESIDENCE)

Before the passing of Israel's first lady and President Reuven Rivlin's wife, Nechama Rivlin, the couple sent a special gift to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the newborn son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, better known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.





The present sent was a beautiful set of wooden blocks wrapped within a specially made bag sharing both the British and Israeli flags, all created in a special factory ran by the Summit Institute in Jerusalem, which employs young adults with mental disabilities.

"With the goal of rehabilitation for an independent life, these young adults are integrated into a factory called “Yatzir Kapayim” in Jerusalem, in which they learn to produce toys and other goods such as the one sent to Prince Archie. Most of the items made are intended for infants and children," according to a press release.

Prince Harry himself has spoken of the importance of bringing light to mental health issues and disabilities, attempting to eradicate the scrutiny or a stigma attached to these issues for those suffering with such problems they cannot control.

Prince Harry himself has openly talked about his struggles with mental health problems after the untimely death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he shut his emotions down for almost two decades until, he had almost two years of "total chaos" overtake his life, he told the Telegraph. He said he faced anxiety during royal engagements, suffered from depression and felt on the "verge of punching someone."

The Duke of Sussex has openly discussed the serious effect that losing his mother in such a way had on his personal and professional life. Prince Harry lost his mother at 8-years-old and finally sought counseling at 28 years of age - taking the advice of his brother Prince William as well as many others.

Prince Harry has used his platform to help bring a positive light to those with mental health issues or disabilities, in the hopes that people like him will seek the help they need, without feeling the pressure of the outside world that something is wrong with them.

"Nechama used her platform as the First Woman of Israel to bring awareness to disabled people and their place in the community, and her memory lives on with this gift and so much more that she did for people with mental and physical illnesses," the release stated.

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of Israel’s tenth president Reuven Rivlin, died at the age of 73. She passed away on Tuesday, June 4 at Beilinson Hospital, where she was recuperating from a lung transplant - after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.

She was hospitalized for almost four months after waiting for a suitable donor.

"This creative and unique gift for Prince Archie showcases the skills of these young adults in the Summit Institute, demonstrating how they too can contribute to society, contrary to many people’s opinions. Rotem Nefesh-Maman, the director of the factory, 'the Summit Institute helps these young-adults to integrate into society by walking them through the rehabilitation process and supporting them in it. Seeing their faces after knowing that their product is going to be played by the royal baby is something I will never forget.'"

