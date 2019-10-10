Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rivlin to German president: Act without 'compromise' against antisemitism

“We value what the German authorities do to protect and secure the safety of German Jews,” Rivlin said, “and still it is vital to act without compromise or hesitation.”

By
October 10, 2019 19:25
Rivlin to German president: Act without 'compromise' against antisemitism

The ultimate decider: President Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

President Reuven Rivlin spoke with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday following the shooting attack on a synagogue in Halle.


“We value what the German authorities do to protect and secure the safety of German Jews,” Rivlin said, “and still it is vital to act without compromise or hesitation.” 
Steinmeier said that he feels Israel's “pain, concern and fear and am a full partner to those concerns.” 


He added that “Germany must fulfil its historical obligation to defend Jewish lives."


Steinmeier said he means to speak with head of the German Jewish community, Charlotte Knoblauch, and repeat these messages. 


Two people were killed in the shooting attacks near a synagogue in Halle, Germany on Wednesday, which was Yom Kippur, a Jewish holiday during which Jews fast and atone for their sins.
 






World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, quickly condemned the attacks.



Related Content

LAST YEAR’S DGTL Festival in Tel Aviv
October 10, 2019
The magic of Magit

By JENNIFER GREENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings