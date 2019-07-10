Rivlin travelling to Republic of South Korea

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at a conference initiated by the Israel Democracy Institute.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Undeterred by sanctions of Foreign Ministry staff and threats that they would disrupt his preparatory arrangements for visiting the Republic of South Korea, President Reuven Rivlin is going ahead as planned, a spokesperson for the president confirmed on Wednesday.
Rivlin is scheduled to leave Israel on Saturday night at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in. His state visit will be from July 14-18.
During the visit, Rivlin will work towards enhancing both diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.
Asia has become extremely important to Israel on various levels, and both Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have between them covered a lot of Asian territory, each succeeding in upgrading relations and expanding cooperation in different fields, especially in fighting terrorism, cyber research, military equipment and medical research.
Since taking office, Rivlin has been to Singapore, India and Vietnam.
It is hoped that during his visit to South Korea, a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries will be finalized.
