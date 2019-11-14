President Reuven Rivlin would not specify when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must step down to handle his legal troubles according to the “president’s plan,” leaving that decision to coalition negotiators.Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman asked Rivlin for a specific point in the legal process, but Rivlin declined to name one, KAN Bet reported Thursday.The “president’s plan” states that Netanyahu would take leave from the Prime Minister’s Office while dealing with his legal woes, and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz would take over. At the beginning of the unity government’s tenure, the Knesset would pass an amendment to Basic Law: Government that would allow for a bolstered deputy prime minister position that would allow Gantz and Netanyahu to be cabinet members while they are not prime minister, without Netanyahu having to quit if he’s under indictment.Blue and White and Likud strongly disagree on when Netanyahu would have to step down in a rotation agreement.Likud would like Netanyahu to be prime minister for a year or until his trial begins – whichever comes first – then Gantz for two years, and then Netanyahu for a year, if he hasn’t been convicted.Blue and White, however, promised its voters that they would not sit in a government with a prime minister under indictment. MK Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party within Blue and White, strongly opposes joining a government with Netanyahu at all, but especially if Gantz is second in the rotation, because he suspects that Netanyahu will block the turnover.Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to make a decision about Netanyahu’s indictment in the coming weeks. The charges being discussed are three counts of breach of trust, three of fraud and one of bribery.Legally, a prime minister may remain in office while under indictment and only must leave if he or she is convicted by the Supreme Court.Neither Rivlin’s office nor Liberman’s spokesman would confirm or deny the report, referring to the press statement released after their Wednesday meeting.The part of the statement related to this matter says: “The president repeated the details of the outline to MK Lieberman as he had presented them to the public and emphasized that he was willing to be available to the sides for any further clarification, should that be necessary, to ensure the establishment of a government as soon as possible.”