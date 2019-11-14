NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin won’t say when Netanyahu needs to step down

President Rivlin does not specify when Netanyahu needs to step down in the event of an indictment on corruption charges

PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN gestures to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President’s Residence on Wednesday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN gestures to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President’s Residence on Wednesday.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
President Reuven Rivlin would not specify when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must step down to handle his legal troubles according to the “president’s plan,” leaving that decision to coalition negotiators.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman asked Rivlin for a specific point in the legal process, but Rivlin declined to name one, KAN Bet reported Thursday.
The “president’s plan” states that Netanyahu would take leave from the Prime Minister’s Office while dealing with his legal woes, and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz would take over. At the beginning of the unity government’s tenure, the Knesset would pass an amendment to Basic Law: Government that would allow for a bolstered deputy prime minister position that would allow Gantz and Netanyahu to be cabinet members while they are not prime minister, without Netanyahu having to quit if he’s under indictment.
Blue and White and Likud strongly disagree on when Netanyahu would have to step down in a rotation agreement.
Likud would like Netanyahu to be prime minister for a year or until his trial begins – whichever comes first – then Gantz for two years, and then Netanyahu for a year, if he hasn’t been convicted.
Blue and White, however, promised its voters that they would not sit in a government with a prime minister under indictment. MK Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party within Blue and White, strongly opposes joining a government with Netanyahu at all, but especially if Gantz is second in the rotation, because he suspects that Netanyahu will block the turnover.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to make a decision about Netanyahu’s indictment in the coming weeks. The charges being discussed are three counts of breach of trust, three of fraud and one of bribery.
Legally, a prime minister may remain in office while under indictment and only must leave if he or she is convicted by the Supreme Court.
Neither Rivlin’s office nor Liberman’s spokesman would confirm or deny the report, referring to the press statement released after their Wednesday meeting.
The part of the statement related to this matter says: “The president repeated the details of the outline to MK Lieberman as he had presented them to the public and emphasized that he was willing to be available to the sides for any further clarification, should that be necessary, to ensure the establishment of a government as soon as possible.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Reuven Rivlin corruption Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gil Troy Whacking Israel as a one-dimensional piñata isn’t ‘nuanced dialogue’ By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace - A personal note during the Gaza rockets By GERSHON BASKIN
Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Is continued military aid to Israel in jeopardy? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by