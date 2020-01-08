The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Roads and highways across Israel flooded - Update

As Israel deals with one of the worst storms of recent years, roads across the country are closed off

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2020 21:18
Roads across Israel are blocked due to stormy weather conditions. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Roads across Israel are blocked due to stormy weather conditions.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
According to a spokesperson for the Israel Police, the following roads are closed until further notice, due to flooding:
north:
Route 918 from Gonen Junction to Gadot Junction in both directions.
(Redirecting to Routes 91, 979, 955).
Route 8677 from Kfar Hanasi to Rosh Pina in both directions
(Redirecting to Route 90)
Route 89 from Meron Junction to Ein Zeitim is blocked for traffic in both directions.
(Redirecting to Routes 866, 886).
Route 22 Yadin interchange in the direction of Haifa is blocked to traffic.
(Redirecting to Route 4)
Route 959 from West Junction to Gonen Junction in both directions.
(Redirecting to Route 978).
Route 864 from Pekin Junction to Horesh Junction in both directions.
(Redirecting to Route 89).
Route 959 from Wasset Junction to Gonen Junction in both directions.
(Redirecting to Route 978).
Highway 4 to the north from Shomrat junction to the Nahariya junction.
(Redirecting to Routes 70, 85).
Route 87 Yehudiya junction to the north.
(Redirecting to Routes 92, 87).
Route 87 Waterfall junction is blocked in both directions.
Route 9088 Zivatan junction is blocked in both directions.
Route 899 from Sasa Junction to Matat Junction is blocked in both directions.
The road between Beit Jen and Hurfish is blocked in both directions.
"Police officers are directing cars to take alternate routes. We ask drivers to obey police instructions at the blockades and not take unnecessary risks in the designated locations," the statement said.


