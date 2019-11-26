Rocket sirens heard in Sderot – No casualties reported

Rocket sirens were heard in the south of the country on Tuesday evening in Gaza Border communities and the southern city of Sderot.Two rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, IDF Spokesperson said, one rocket was intercepted by Iron Dome,
This attack arrives weeks after hundreds of rockets were fired at the Jewish State by Palestinian Islamic Jihad after Israel eliminated its leader in a targeted strike.
Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz wrote on his Twitter account that "instead of organizing protests in Tel Aviv against law enforcement institutions, Netanyahu would do well to focus on bringing security back to residents of southern Israel."