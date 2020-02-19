The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Roltime to market Pierre Cardin brand watches in Israel



By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 16:58
Pierre Cardin logo (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pierre Cardin logo
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Roltime Group, which specializes in importing and marketing international watch and jewelry brands, has received the exclusive franchise for importing and marketing French watch brand Pierre Cardin in Israel.
Pierre Cardin is considered one of the world’s leading and best-known fashion watch brands. The brand includes watches for women and men, with elegant designs and a French touch, at very accessible and attractive prices.
The watches will be marketed in the Impress retail chain and dozens of other premium watch stores across the country. Prices will range from NIS 560 to NIS 880. The watches are made of high-quality components with an aesthetic finish, focusing on innovation and advanced technologies to produce the highest quality fashion watches.
According to Dudu Polterak, CEO of Roltime Group: “The Pierre Cardin brand is one of the most successful brands in the world in the fashion watch category. The decision to import and market the brand in Israel has come to answer a crowd of customers who are looking for luxury watches in an accessible and attractive price range. In Israel, watches will be marketed at the same brand prices in Europe.”
Pierre Cardin is an international French brand named after its founder and owner – a leading fashion designer in the world. The watch brand is known for its designs that include a great deal of use in various geometric shapes and bold color combinations.
Pierre Cardin watch collections have a fashionable and unique style associated with the particular brand name and French fashion in general. The brand has high standards of quality, fitting and innovation.


