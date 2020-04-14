The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rothschild Foundation gives NIS 15 mil. to Hebrew U. for COVID-19 research

The donation will be given to 60 research teams at the Hebrew University that are currently working on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2020 08:34
From left: Edmond de Rothschild Foundation vice chairman Guy Swersky, Caesarea Development Corporation general manager Michael Karasenti, Rothschild Foundation impact entrepreneurship program officer Alina Shkolnikov and Rothschild Foundation director of philanthropy Eli Booch (photo credit: Courtesy)
From left: Edmond de Rothschild Foundation vice chairman Guy Swersky, Caesarea Development Corporation general manager Michael Karasenti, Rothschild Foundation impact entrepreneurship program officer Alina Shkolnikov and Rothschild Foundation director of philanthropy Eli Booch
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded in Israel by the Rothschild family, has donated NIS 15 million to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to fund research on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the University. 
The donation will be given to 60 research teams at the Hebrew University that are currently working on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus, in addition to solutions to produce faster and cheaper testing methods and targeted treatments for those infected with the virus. 
Hebrew University President Prof. Asher Cohen noted the effort that is going into coronavirus research, saying that, "since the outbreak of the pandemic, many researchers and laboratories at the Hebrew University have been working tirelessly to develop a scientific solution to the corona challenge.  Several of these efforts are already close to market.”
In response to the generous donation, Professor Reem Sari, Hebrew University Vice President for Research and Development expressed his gratitude saying that "the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation’s generous donation will shorten the timeline for much needed corona diagnostic kits and treatments. I would like to personally thank all the researchers, lab assistants and students who have mobilized 24/7 to wipe out the virus. "
Professor Uriel Levy, Director of the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the Hebrew University, also expressed his appreciate: "My deepest thanks to the nanotechnology researchers at Hebrew University.  They’ve been working around the clock to find diverse solutions for this global threat, efforts that will ensure a swift return to our pre-corona lives."


