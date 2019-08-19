Sam Spiegel named one of top film schools by Hollywood

The Hollywood Reporter named the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School as one of the top 15 international film schools in the world.



In an article published on Thursday, the entertainment publication wrote, “Founding director Renen Schorr will be stepping down from the Jerusalem, Israel, school in November, having completed The Jerusalem Trilogy, his feature series with top alumni that is set to be screened around the world at stops including New York's MoMA, the Toronto Cinematheque and the Barbican Centre in London.”

Students of the school, which is celebrating its 30 anniversary this year, have won thousands of prizes at festivals around the world, including at Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Toronto.Its graduates include such renowned directors as Nadav Lapid, whose recent film, Synonyms, won the Golden Bear award at the Berlin International Festival this year and will be competing in the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival; Talya Lavie, whose debut feature, Zero Motivation, won the top international prize at the Tribeca Film Festival; Rama Burshtein, whose film, Fill the Void, won a top prize at Venice; and many others.The school also runs the Jerusalem International Film Lab, in which young filmmakers from around the world come to Jerusalem to work with an experienced director or writer. Films developed in the lab have gone on to be shown all over the world and one, Son of Saul, won an Oscar.Dana Blankstein Cohen was recently named the successor to Schorr and will take over at the end of October.

