Sara Netanyahu: Nir Hefetz is a liar, don't believe a word he says

Between 2014 and 2015 the Netanyahu family was informed Hefetz must be paid for his work, yet the conditions of his employment are unclear.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 7, 2018 22:43
1 minute read.
Sara Netanyahu

Sara Netanyahu. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)

 
Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was questioned by the Lahav 433 police unit on Friday concerning her conduct over a two year period, Channel 2 news reported. The interrogation lasted for some three hours.

Netanyahu is suspected of defrauding the State Comptroller Office for two years by presenting forged invoices regarding a donation she was meant to give an NGO as a substitute to paying the wages of former advisor Nir Hefetz.

Hefetz, who served as a top advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, agreed to become a state witness in March.

Between 2014 and 2015, the Netanyahu family was informed Hefetz must be paid for his work, yet the conditions of his employment remain unclear.

Transcripts of the three-hour investigation were released earlier today. Sara Netanyahu spoke about Hefetz, claiming his statements were untruthful and insisting that there is no need for further investigation.


"Nir Hefetz is a liar, I never spoke with attorney David Shimron about his employment," she said, according to Walla! News. "When Naftali put me in the police force, Hefetz, who was my spokesman at the time, said that he was a fraudulent liar who was exploiting plots and that I should not believe a word he says."

According to Walla, a source close to the matter said that it is believed that no further investigation will be required.

"As expected, at the end of the investigation, it will become clear that this is another bunch of falsehoods and stories by State Comptroller Nir Hefetz, which contain nothing,"attorney Yossi Cohen said. When the other files crumble, "they invent new fictions. How long will the persecution of the Netanyahu family continue?"

