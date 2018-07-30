July 30 2018
Av, 18, 5778
LGBT rights are 'in Netanyahu's heart,' Sara Netanyahu says

Sara Netanyahu denied that LGBT people in Israel lacked equal rights, saying "I do not think they are not equal."

By YVETTE J. DEANE
July 30, 2018 14:25
1 minute read.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu stand next to the dedication p

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu stand next to the dedication plaque of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, after the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.. (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE/RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

 
Sara Netanyahu responded to the gay community's protest against the surrogacy law on Sunday, Channel 2 reported on Monday. Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assured the members of the LGBT community that they "are in the prime minister's heart."

"I think our country is very advanced, and only continues to advance," she said.  But she denied that the group lacks equal rights, saying "I do not think they are not equal."

"Guys, have some patience. You have someone here who is thinking about you. I'm not elected, I'm not the head of state, but I can tell you that you are in his heart," she added.

Netanyahu also detailed the assistance she had given to members of the LGBT community in the past. "I think everyone in the community knows how much I help them," she said. "I helped a couple bring their children from India, and I helped many couples when they were in Nepal, and really, behind the scenes I am very supportive and helpful."

Finally, Netanyahu noted that her husband also supports the LGBT community's struggle: "The prime minister is also very supportive. We have to give him time and patience and everything will be fine."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not himself responded to the uproar over the surrogacy law.

The controversy emerged because state funding for surrogacy was previously only given to heterosexual couples, and is still denied for gay couples. It is legal for lesbian couples because they are considered to be single females, but the mother of the child that is not registered as a parent experiences legal difficulties.



Earlier this month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video in which he promised to support an amendment to the bill that would grant access to surrogacy for same-sex couples. Notwithstanding his pledge of support, Netanyahu instead voted against the amendment.

In response, the LGBTQ announced a strike and protested in mid-July.

The issue is still unresolved.

Rocky Baier and the the Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.







