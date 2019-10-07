Sara Netanyahu does not to attend her hearing to present evidence

Sara Netanyahu's attorney requested to summon the prime minister's office attorney-general Shlomit Barnea-Farago, claiming that she is behind the complaints on Netanyahu's alleged misconduct towards her employees. Netanyahu, in the meantime, did not to attend her hearing to give evidence.



The state attorney's office is investigating the involvement of the prime minister's residence housekeeper Efi Azulai, due to allegations made in Barnea-Farago's letter regarding complaints received about bullying coming from the prime minister's wife. According to the document, Azulai told one of the employees that he would fire her due to her misconduct.

Notice of the decision to investigate Azulai was passed by the Prosecutor's Office to the Jerusalem Court of Labor as part of a lawsuit filed by former prime minister's residence employee Shira Raban against Netanyahu, Moriah Cleaning Services and the prime minister's office.

