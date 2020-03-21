The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Satmar rebbe of Kiryas Yoel diagnosed with coronavirus

All Satmar institutions of both Kiryas Yoel and Williamsburg ordered shut by respective grand rabbis in US and Israel.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 21, 2020 21:54
Grand Rabbi of Satmar Williamsburg Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum on a conference call with assistant to US President Donald Trump Avi Berkowitz last week who requested that hassidic communities close t
The grand rabbi of the Kiryas Yoel  branch of the Satmar hassidic community has contracted coronavirus.
Grand Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, 73, was tested positive on Friday for Covid-19, but has been in isolation in his home since last week.
It appears that the grand rabbi caught the virus from his personal assistant.
Last week, Teitelbaum ordered all of the Satmar Kiryas Yoel institutions shuttered because of the pandemic following a conference call between assistant to US President Donald Trump Avi Berkowitz and several hassidic rabbis. 
Grand Rabbi of the Satmar Williamsburg branch Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, Aharon’s brother, who was also on the conference call, similarly ordered all the US institutions of his community shut, and ordered the Israel institutions to be closed this weekend.
Over Shabbat, Satmar Williamsburg hassidim in Israel prayed in small prayer services
In Israel, Satmar is part of the Eda Haredis association of radical, anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox communities, but unlike Satmar the Eda Haredis organization has not shuttered its yeshivas and synagogues.
It has closed its girls schools but its boys schools remain open.
Large parts of the ultra-Orthodox community have been slow to react to the coronavirus pandemic, and have specifically kept open educational institutions because of their belief that Torah study provides metaphysical benefits to the physical wellbeing of the Jewish people.
The senior rabbinic leadership of the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic world Rabbis Chaim Kanievsky and Gershon Edelstein have ruled that schools and yeshivas should remain open, although have conceded that class sizes should be reduced and students required to be two meters apart.
After some 100 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus in Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park in New York City, Berkowitz reached out to hassidic leaders to persuade them to close their institutions, a request that was quickly met.
Government officials in Israel have also been in touch with Kanievsky and Edelstein but have not yet been able to persuade them to order their institutions to close, even though their operations contravene government orders. 
A police spokesman told The Jerusalem Post last week that enforcement of the government orders could soon be stepped up.


Tags rabbi satmar Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by