Saudi film to open Women’s Film Festival in Jerusalem

The Perfect Candidate, a movie by Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al-Mansour will be the opening film at the Women’s Film Festival in Jerusalem, which will be held from December 16-19 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and at other venues around the city, including in East Jerusalem, Lev Smadar and Yes Planet.The movie tells the story of a determined young female Saudi doctor's surprise run for office in local city elections and how she and her family are affected by her struggle to be accepted as the first female candidate in her town. Shortly after the end of the festival, it will open in theaters throughout Israel.Al-Mansour’s previous films, Wadjda and Mary Shelley, were both shown in Israel. Wadjda, the story of a rebellious Saudi girl who wants to ride a bike, won awards all over the world, including in Venice and Los Angeles.The opening of the festival will be held in the presence of Mayor Moshe Leon.In addition to The Perfect Candidate, the festival will show other movies from around the world, as well as Israeli films on women’s themes. Among the Israeli films will be Lina Chaplin’s Underground Ballet, the story of a famous Russian ballerina who opens a ballet school in a space underneath Teddy Stadium, which won the prize for Best Israeli Documentary at the Haifa International Film Festival, and Ayelet Dekel’s Refuge, a look at a women’s shelter.In addition to the screenings, there will be special events that will include master classes and panels, and a celebration of women in the Israeli film industry.