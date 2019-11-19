NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Saudi film to open Women’s Film Festival in Jerusalem

In addition to the screenings, there will be special events that will include master classes and panels, and a celebration of women in the Israeli film industry.

The Perfect Candidate (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Perfect Candidate
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Perfect Candidate, a movie by Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al-Mansour will be the opening film at the Women’s Film Festival in Jerusalem, which will be held from December 16-19 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and at other venues around the city, including in East Jerusalem, Lev Smadar and Yes Planet.
The movie tells the story of a determined young female Saudi doctor's surprise run for office in local city elections and how she and her family are affected by her struggle to be accepted as the first female candidate in her town. Shortly after the end of the festival, it will open in theaters throughout Israel.
Al-Mansour’s previous films, Wadjda and Mary Shelley, were both shown in Israel. Wadjda, the story of a rebellious Saudi girl who wants to ride a bike, won awards all over the world, including in Venice and Los Angeles.
The opening of the festival will be held in the presence of Mayor Moshe Leon.
In addition to The Perfect Candidate, the festival will show other movies from around the world, as well as Israeli films on women’s themes. Among the Israeli films will be Lina Chaplin’s Underground Ballet, the story of a famous Russian ballerina who opens a ballet school in a space underneath Teddy Stadium, which won the prize for Best Israeli Documentary at the Haifa International Film Festival, and Ayelet Dekel’s Refuge, a look at a women’s shelter.
In addition to the screenings, there will be special events that will include master classes and panels, and a celebration of women in the Israeli film industry.


Tags Jerusalem saudi arabia international film
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mike Evans America has finally decided the Bible is not illegal By MIKE EVANS
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by