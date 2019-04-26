Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Schoolchildren move hikers with letters calling to keep site clean

130 tons of garbage were collected during the holiday and 115 thousands people visited the site, the Kinneret Authority said.

By
April 26, 2019 15:02
Schoolchildren move hikers with letters calling to keep site clean

Visitors read letters written by children who live by the Sea of Galile asking them to keep the site clean . (photo credit: KINNERET AUTHORITY)

 
Roughly 130 tons of garbage were collected around the sea of Galilee as the popular hiking site attracted 115,000 people during the holiday of Passover, reports the Kinneret Authority in a Friday press release. 
 
Volunteer teams passed among hikers and handed out garbage bags and explained the importance of keeping the site clean. As part of their mission, they delivered letters written by school children who live in the nearby communities. The hikers were moved by the letters and encountered the teams warmly. 
 
Saying that the peaceful beaches have "brought back the families to the shores of the sea of Galile," head of the union of Kinneret cities Idan Greenbaum said that the handing out of garbage bags, the work of volunteer teams and increased supervision "created a model which proves itself." 


