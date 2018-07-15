Sderot mayor calls on Netanyahu to visit south

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the residents of the south and listen to their feelings over the difficult weekend they experienced in which close to 200 projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip toward the border communities.



"Our feelings about the ceasefire are very difficult, it is Hamas who decides whether to open fire or to cease fire and not the state of Israel," Davidi said.





Four Israelis were wounded Saturday where a projectile hit a home in Sderot. Another rocket struck a courtyard of a synagogue in the community."I call on the prime minister and the cabinet ministers to be with the residents, to go down to the south and listen to the voice of their hearts at the end of the most difficult week here since Operation Protective Edge," he said.A mother, father and their two teenage daughters were wounded by shrapnel and all were were evacuated by Magen David Adom to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon on Saturday.Magen David Admon said a 14-year-old girl was lightly wounded on her legs, a 15-year-old was lightly wounded with injuries to her face from broken glass and a 52-year-old man was in moderate condition after sustaining a chest wounded.Barzilai.Medical Center Spokeswoman Eilat Keidar told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday morning that the four were in light-to-moderate and stable condition, having all suffered shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies. The father was expected to have an operation this morning.A video circulated by the medical center shows Aaron Buchris, the father of the family, lying in his hospital bed with dressings covering his forehead and check. He said that the family had been sitting in the lounge when the rocket struck their home. "There was no siren. And suddenly the house exploded, glass flew all over them, they were all covered in blood and screaming and there was smoke everywhere. After a few minutes the neighbors came. I got shrapnel in my face, legs and my wife also was hurt in the head."He said he remembers "panic, screaming, a lot blood, the TV and the acquarium exploded."It is not yet know when they will be released from hospital.Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Uri Ariel visited the family's house in Sderot on Sunday morning and sent his well wishes to the family. "I call from here to the prime minister to take serious steps and not to let Hamas dictate the agenda," he said.Zionist Union Leader Avi Gabbay also visited Sderot and spoke with the chairman of Sderot's youth council Dvir Sasi, who told him that his 7-year-old neighbor was screaming that he didn't want do die. "This is what the prime minister should have heard if he had bothered to come," Gabbay said.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.