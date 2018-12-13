Security Council to convene on Hezbollah tunnels at Israeli behest

IDF soldiers in Operation Northern Shield, December 5, 2018.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
WASHINGTON -- The UN Security Council is expected to convene on Wednesday to discuss Hezbollah's tunneling operations, according to an Israeli official.
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, pushed for the Security Council meeting as part of a larger push to pressure Hezbollah diplomatically amidst Operation Northern Shield, an IDF operation that has targeted a series of Hezbollah tunnels burrowed into northern Israel.
After the council convenes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and "demand" he condemn Hezbollah's "violation of Israeli sovereignty," according to the official.
The Israelis say that Hezbollah's tunnel work and armament violate Security Council resolution 1701, adopted at the end of the Second Lebanon War.
"Israel will expose Hezbollah's terror operations, and its blindfolding of the Lebanese government, under whose responsibility Hezbollah built a terrorist operation underground," Danon said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post
. "We must use every measure against Hezbollah to silence it and destroy its military and terror apparatus."
The meeting was officially requested by France.
