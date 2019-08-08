Senior Rabbis rule: It's forbidden to go up to the Temple Mount

JEWS WILL have to keep on looking at the Temple Mount from a distance.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Two of Israel's most senior adjudicators of Jewish law, Rabbi Zalman Nehemiah Goldberg and Rabbi Asher Weiss, published letters over the past few days ruling that it is forbidden to go up to the Temple Mount, it was reported in Arutz Sheva.

The rabbis felt it was necessary to publicize their rulings in the lead up to the fast of Tisha Be'av this coming Saturday night/ Sunday, when some Jews have the custom to attempt to go up to the Temple Mount.

On Tisha Be'av, Jews throughout the world mourn the destruction of both Temples and other calamities that have befallen the Jewish people.

Goldberg wrote at the beginning of his letter: "It is known and clear to all that according to Jewish law, Jews are forbidden to enter any part of the Temple Mount. Rabbis of previous generations also held this position and there is no need to have to strengthen the rulings of previous generations – it is a grave transgression not to accept their rulings." Goldberg continued in his letter to deny rumors that he has indeed permitted going up to the mount.

Weiss stated that, "regarding ascension to the Temple Mount, I do not understand what there is to discuss." Like Goldberg he said that, "We must follow the ruling of part generations who totally forbade going up to the Temple Mount." He concluded, saying that: "It will be forbidden to go up until the coming of the Messiah."

Goldberg added that when one ascends the Temple Mount, it's difficult to know exactly where to stand – and those who watch someone go up may not fully understand the laws in all their details, which may cause them to transgress these severe laws.

"Our rabbis ruled that we cannot blow a shofar on Shabbat, due to the concern that you will walk dalet amot [about two meters] with it in a public domain, how much more so did the rabbis rule not to ascend the Temple Mount, since we are not sure where we are permitted to walk," Goldberg continued. He also said that since 53 senior rabbis from across the religious spectrum ruled after the Six Day War in 1967 that it was forbidden to enter the Temple Mount area, it is enough to keep it forbidden.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });