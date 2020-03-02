The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Serbian pres tells ‘Post’ he plans to buy weapons from Israel

Aleksandar Vučić will open Serbian state office and chamber of commerce in Jerusalem.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 2, 2020 03:46
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić speaking at AIPAC 2020 (photo credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF SERBIA)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić speaking at AIPAC 2020
(photo credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF SERBIA)
WASHINGTON—The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, told The Jerusalem Post at  The American Israel Public Affairs Committee annual policy conference on Sunday that he intends to buy weapons from Israel.
In a response to questions about the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign in Western Europe targeting Israel, Vučić said the Serbian purchase of weapons from Israel will “not be a small delivery.”
His remarks and action can be viewed as stinging rejoinder to the BDS campaign. Austrian’s parliament last week classified BDS as antisemitic. Vučić stressed that Serbia is “not a fertile ground for antisemitic messages.” BDS is non-existent in Serbia, said Vučić,  in contrast to a flourishing BDS movement in Western Europe. “No one has heard of the boycott movement in Serbia.”
Vučić, who is widely viewed a strong supporter of Israel and the Jewish diaspora, broke additional news, saying Serbia will open a joint official state office with the chamber of commerce” in Jerusalem.
The office will be “with a state flag, adding that it “shows respect for Israel and Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people.” The joint Serbian state office and chamber of commerce will deal with business innovation, said Vučić.
In an interview covering a broad spectrum of Serbian-Israeli relations, Vučić said we “will always to do our best to align our interests with Israel.” The Post asked the president about his country’s voting pattern at the UN where Israel is routinely, according the Netanyahu administration, targeting with bias.  Vučić told the Post in connection with anti-Israel resolutions that “we can always abstain.”
Vučić said it is up to the Palestinians and Israelis to reach a settlement covering their territorial dispute. He “welcomed President Trump’s initiative on that.” Serbia was the first country that passed legislation permitting restitution of unclaimed Jewish property seized during the Holocaust.
His paternal grandfather was murdered by the Nazi-supported Croatian fascist Ustaše during World War II. The Croatian fascists expelled his family and they resettled near Belgrade.
Vučić is well-versed in the dangers of lethal antisemitism and fascism. He energetically advocated for a memorial for the Staro Sajmiste concentration camp in Belgrade, where the Serbs, Jews and Roma were murdered during Hitler Germany’s occupation of the Balkan country.
"Jews fought neck and neck with the Serbian people" against the fascists and Nazis in WWII, said Vučić.
Vučić’ initated a remembrance day for the Jewish victims of the Holocaust in January. A yellow flag, reminiscent of the badges Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, is being flown in Serbia as a “badge of honor” to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the country’s president has said, adding regarding the attempted destruction of the Jews by the Nazis: “never again.”
The flag, featuring a Star of David and the word “Jude,” is being flown alongside the country’s national flag, above the north entrance to the Novi Dvor, or ‘New Palace’ in Belgrade, the official seat of the President of Serbia. Its design evokes the yellow badges Jews across Europe were forced to wear under threat of death, when much of the continent fell under Nazi occupation between 1939 and 1945.
Donna Rachel Edmunds contributed to this report.


