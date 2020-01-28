Settler leaders stress importance of sovereignty to Netanyahu

Settler leaders said they were “waiting patiently” for US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of his peace plan on Tuesday, known as the Deal of the Century but had stressed the importance of Israeli sovereignty when speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.They issued a statement to the media after meeting in Washington with Netanyahu, so they could be briefed personally about the details of the plan.“We came to strengthen the prime minister and to clearly present to the White House the voice of all the settlements,” the settler leaders said.“It was important for us to hear the information in person rather than relying on rumors,” they said.They stressed to him the importance of Israeli sovereignty and the preservation of all of the land and the continuation of settlement development.Netanyahu promised he would stick by his pledges, but that out of respect for Trump he would not divulge the details of the plan, the settler leaders said.The four settlers leaders in the meeting were: Yesha head and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani, Gush Etzion Regional Council leader Shlomo Ne’eman, Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz and Efrat Council head Oded Revivi.Revivi said that only, in speaking with Netanyahu had he truly understood the greatness of the hour.