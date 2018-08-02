Settlers to Trump: Thousands more homes needed

HOUSES IN the Jewish community of Efrat.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
US President Donald Trump’s support is key to building more settlement homes that are needed, said Yesha Council head Hananel Durani Wednesday in a plea to former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee.
“We see now that under the Trump administration the atmosphere is changing,” Durani said during a bricklaying ceremony in Efrat with Trump ally Huckabee as part of an effort to reach the White House.
The Yesha Council and Huckabee celebrated the construction of 900 new homes, 600 of which are in the final stages of building.
Durani recalled how far the communities in Judea and Samaria have come since the Obama administration’s condemnation of West Bank settlement expansion. Since the start of the Trump administration, the president’s stance on settlement building has remained unclear.
Durani called on Huckabee to push the administration for further development in existing settlements in the region.
“Unfortunately there are still restrictions and we have not been allowed to build thousands of residential units,” he said.
Huckabee spoke in favor of the settlements from behind a podium with a red and white sign which read, “Build Israel Great Again,” playing on the Trump administration slogan of “Make America Great Again.”
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
Huckabee, a staunch supporter of Israel, previously ran for the Republican presidential nomination and has close ties to the Trump administration. His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is press secretary for the White House.
“If President Trump could be here today, he would be a very happy man, happy because he is a builder and he loves to see construction sites. He loves to see things that are being built. That is his life,” said Huckabee. “What is being built here is really a bridge to peace. For those who might think that is not possible, it is what we are seeing with our own eyes.”
He also spoke in favor of lifting expansion limitations on what he called “Israeli communities.”Oded Revivi, head of Efrat Council
, told Huckabee, “The truth of these communities is that they are safe thriving places to build homes and raise children.” The majority of the region’s population was largely dedicated to living in co-existence, added Revivi, who also serves as the Yesha Council foreign envoy.