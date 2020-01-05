Severely injured terror victim thanks doctor for saving his life

Nahum Nevis, 17, who was injured in a ramming attack near the town of Elazar in the West Bank about four months ago, was discharged from the hospital, said goodbye and thanked his doctor for saving his life.Nevis received a severe head injury in the attack and was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, where he was operated on and analyzed by neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Musqawisi and anesthesiologist Dr. Abu-Jaris Tamer. Nevis was forced to stay on neurosurgical intensive care unit, in which he receivedDue to the severity of his head injury,
step-by-step thorough rehabilitation process, while his family at his side all the time.Nahum's parents, Zehava and Naftali wrote a thank you letter to the doctors, expressing their appreciation:"Thank you to the Creator of the world who sent us messengers as angels at Hadassah Ein Kerem," the letter read. "From all of us we thank you - the cleaners whose work is essential, the hardworking smiling caretakers, the dedicated brothers and sisters, who specialize in working overnight and yet do everything needed and despite their fatigue."And above all, a big, indescribable thank you to senior neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Moscovici, who was a faithful and dedicated envoy in the war to save Nahum's life (and not once), who did everything with a great degree of professionalism and with a wide heart," the letter continued. "Thanks to Dr. Guy Rosenthal, director of the Ein Kerem Intensive Care Neurosurgery Unit. We have Nahum alive and breathing, who is working hard and progressing."Navis' 20-year-old sister, Noam, was also injured in the August ramming attack. She was moderately wounded and was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.The terrorist was shot by an Israel Police officer who had just finished his shift in the Hebron area when he noticed a vehicle speeding toward a bus station. He watched the vehicle ram into two youth. When he noticed the driver trying to exit the car, he opened fire and killed the terrorist.
