Shaffir challenges Peretz, Shmuli to debate

STAV SHAFFIR: The world sees us as only Netanyahu, and his voice is the only voice they hear.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Labor MK Stav Shaffir challenged her fellow Labor leadership candidates in the July 2 primary, Itzik Shmuli and Amir Peretz, to a debate on Wednesday.
“While the press continues dealing with internal fights in Labor, let’s take the public discourse to the place it should be: On our plans for the party and building our camp to fight the bond between the corrupt and the extremists,” Shaffir wrote to Peretz and Shmuli on Twitter. “Say yes, and we will set a time and place.”
Peretz responded by inviting her and Shmuli to breakfast at his home in Sderot, tweeting “Let’s save our energy for our fight against the Right.”
Shaffir said breakfast could wait, while a deep discussion on plans to revive the party was urgent.
Peretz released a new campaign ad on Wednesday, depicting Peretz’s trademark mustache under the slogan, “There is one Israeli mustache that we need now: Amir now.”
He received an endorsement on Tuesday from Israel’s former consul-general in New York, Alon Pinkas.
“Shmuli and Shaffir are talented and promising politicians,” Pinkas tweeted. “But this is not the time for laboratory experiments. The state is too important and the issues too complex to play the next generation game. Experience in politics and in government is required, as is experience in security and a diplomatic plan.”
