Shaked: Blue & White attempting to shift power from the public to the A-G

By ALON EINHORN
October 27, 2019 10:16
United Right leader Ayelet Shaked. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Blue and White are trying to "assassinate democracy," Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked claimed on Sunday ahead of the coalition talks expected to take place between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shaked spoke in an interview to Reshet Bet Radio, saying that "Netanyahu will only have to resign if a definitive decision to charge him is reached. Blue and White are attempting to assassinate democracy and shift the power from the public to the Attorney-General, I will not assist in doing so."

A Likud official also commented on Sunday, adding that "Netanyahu and the Likud will never give up on its bloc. The last time a unity government was established between Yitzhak Shamir and Shimon Peres, neither gave up on their bloc and that did not stop them."

The Blue and White negotiations team is expected to meet the Likud team and afterwards, they are expected to meet the Yisrael Beytenu team on Sunday, right before Gantz and Netanyahu are expected to meet at 5:30 p.m. (Israel time).


Gantz currently holds the mandate to form a government after receiving it from President Reuven Rivlin last week.


