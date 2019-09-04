Shaked: Now is the time to build a new neighborhood in Hebron

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must stop procrastinating and build a new neighborhood in Hebron, Yamina Party head Ayelet Shaked said on Wednesday.



She spoke in advance of Netanyahu’s scheduled visit to Hebron. He will participate in a national ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the Hebron massacre in which 67 Jews lost their lives.

Shaked is one of many right-wing politicians who have called on Netanyahu to authorize construction on the property where abandoned market stalls are now located. The property belonged to Hebron’s former Jewish community, but has not been used because of a rental agreement with Palestinian shop owners, which was still considered legally binding.“Every day that the property of those who were murdered in the massacre remains in the hands of the murderous Palestinian mayor [of Hebron] is a national disgrace!” Shaked said.As the former justice minister, she recalled how nine months earlier there was a breakthrough in the legal opinion regarding the legal status of the market place that allowed it to be restored to Jewish hands.“All that remains to execute this historic decision is the approval of the Israeli Prime Minister,” Shaked said.“We expected Netanyahu to announce that decision today,” she said.

