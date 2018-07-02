July 02 2018
|
Tammuz, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Shaked bashes Yesh Atid as haredi draft law approved for first reading

Bill expected to pass late on Monday night, majority of haredi MKs to vote against; Yesh Atid to support govt and vote in favor.

By
July 2, 2018 13:55
4 minute read.
An Israeli soldier of the Ultra-Orthodox brigade takes part in a swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem.

An Israeli soldier of the Ultra-Orthodox brigade takes part in a swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved the haredi enlistment bill for its first reading in Knesset later today, followed shortly thereafter by a bitter exchange between Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Yesh Atid MKs Elazar Stern and Karin Elharar.

The bill stipulates annual enlistment targets which increase every year for ten years, and financial sanctions in the form of steadily increasing reductions to the budget for haredi yeshivas should enlistment targets not be met.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Yesh Atid and its chairman MK Yair Lapid have claimed that the bill includes the same principles as the law it passed in 2014 during the last government, and say they therefore support the bill, but Shaked fiercely attacked this claim.

During a hearing in the Knesset’s Constitution Law and Justice Committee, Shaked pointed out that Yesh Atid had stubbornly refused to utilize economic instead of criminal sanctions in the law it passed, despite the urging of several experts on the issue.

“I invested many hours in the last Knesset to convince Lapid and [MK Ofer] Shelah to support economic sanctions, and not criminal sanctions (and implementing obligatory conscription if targets were not met), and I didn’t succeed,” said Shaked, sniping that “they preferred populism over substance.”

Because the new law will be voided if targets are not met for three years in a row, thereby in theory requiring full haredi conscription, Yesh Atid claims that this amounts to the imposition of criminal sanctions as their law stipulated.

Shaked argued however that since the Knesset will have a year to legislate a new law, there will never be any coercive conscription and the notion of criminal sanctions does not apply.



MKs from Agudat Yisrael, one half of the haredi United Torah Judaism Knesset faction, have said they will vote against the legislation, and have threatened to quit the coalition if it passes its third and final reading.

Shas too is voting against the bill, but it appears that both  Shas and Agudah intend to force through changes in committee. Degel Hatorah, the other half of UTJ, has been more receptive to the bill and could abstain.

The enlistment bill, which was drawn up by a special committee in the Defense Ministry, establishes combined targets for IDF service and the haredi civilian service program are lower than those set by the law passed in the last government.

The large majority of enlistees will need to go to the IDF to meet the targets, so for example the target in 2018 will be for 3,996 haredi men to enlist to either military or civilian service, 3,348 of whom must enlist to the IDF.

The targets then increase by 8% per year for the first three years, 6.5% for the next three years, and 5% for the following four years.

Financial sanctions against the general yeshiva budget will not go into effect in the first two years of the law’s life.

Should the actual number of enlistees in the third year fail to reach 95% of the annual target, the budgetary support for yeshivas will be reduced on an ever increasing scale.

In years three and four, budgetary support for yeshivas will be cut by one percentage point for every percentage point by which the target was missed, meaning that if the target was missed by 5% the budget will be cut by 5%.

In years five and six of the law, every one percent the target is missed by will lead to a 2% budget cut, in years seven and eight this will increase to 3% and in years nine and ten by 4%, meaning that if by 2027 the target is missed by 10% the budget for yeshivas will be cut by 40%.

Should the number of enlistees fall below 85% of the annual targets for three years in a row, the entire law will automatically be voided, and the Knesset will have a year to legislate a new law.

The definition of who is haredi will remain the same as was established by the 2014 law, meaning that an individual who studied for at least two years between the age of 14 and 18 in a haredi educational institutions will be considered haredi.

Significantly however, those meeting that definition but who left the haredi community between the age of 14-18 and subsequently enlist in the IDF will also be included in the haredi enlistment targets, even though they are no longer haredi.

The committee also proposed to increase the pay of regular soldiers, and increased state subsidies for a bachelors degree after military service for those who did full IDF service, in order to further incentivize IDF service and increase enlistment rates.


Related Content

A sports utility vehicle [Illustrative]
July 2, 2018
IDF attache's car stolen with classified document inside

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut