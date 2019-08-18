Ayelet Shaked demands govt halt PA transfer of funds to terrorists

New Right leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked at the sight where a terrorist killed Dvir Sorek in West Bank. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Speaking at the site where Dvir Sorek was murdered earlier this month in a terror attack, Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked demanded that the government act to stop the transfer of payments to convicted terrorists by the Palestinian Authority.





Both leaders also insisted that the government annex the Gush Etzion region where Sorek was murdered, something they said should be done regardless of the terror attack, and a step which should be carried out while US President Donald Trump is still in office, because of his supportive stance to Israel.

“We spoke at endless cabinet meetings about the need to stop the flow of money to the families of terrorists and to the terrorists in jails,” Shaked said at a press conference held between the settlements of Efrat and Migdal Oz where Sorek was killed.

“Today a terrorist who carries out a murder knows that he will become a rich man and so will his family.”

She said a recent law that was passed only deducts money due to be transferred by Israel to the Palestinian Authority, but does not stop the PA from actually transferring the money to the terrorists and their families.

Shaked said that the State of Israel “which knows how to a nuclear [program] archive in Iran can also manage to stop the transfer of this money, it’s just a matter of deciding and of determination and priorities.”

Speaking about the possible annexation of the whole Gush Etzion region, Shaked said such a measure should be taken regardless of Sorek’s murder.

“This must not be done through a private members bill but through a government decision, Gush Etzion is in the consensus and is a part of the State of Israel, we don’t need to wait for terror attacks to do this [annex it], but we definitely do need to do it and we need to take advantage of the fact that we have a supportive president in the White House, we don’t know how long he will be there and impose Israeli law on Gush Etzion,” she said.

