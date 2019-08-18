Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ayelet Shaked demands govt halt PA transfer of funds to terrorists

Yamina leader calls for govt to halt PA’s transfer of payments to terrorists, insists Gush Etzion region be annexed while Trump still in White House.

By
August 18, 2019 14:34
1 minute read.
New Right leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked at the sight where a terrorist killed Dvir Sorek

New Right leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked at the sight where a terrorist killed Dvir Sorek in West Bank. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Speaking at the site where Dvir Sorek was murdered earlier this month in a terror attack, Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked demanded that the government act to stop the transfer of payments to convicted terrorists by the Palestinian Authority. 

Both leaders also insisted that the government annex the Gush Etzion region where Sorek was murdered, something they said should be done regardless of the terror attack, and a step which should be carried out while US President Donald Trump is still in office, because of his supportive stance to Israel.
“We spoke at endless cabinet meetings about the need to stop the flow of money to the families of terrorists and to the terrorists in jails,” Shaked said at a press conference held between the settlements of Efrat and Migdal Oz where Sorek was killed.  


“Today a terrorist who carries out a murder knows that he will become a rich man and so will his family.”


She said a recent law that was passed only deducts money due to be transferred by Israel to the Palestinian Authority, but does not stop the PA from actually transferring the money to the terrorists and their families. 


Shaked said that the State of Israel “which knows how to a nuclear [program] archive in Iran can also manage to stop the transfer of this money, it’s just a matter of deciding and of determination and priorities.”


Speaking about the possible annexation of the whole Gush Etzion region, Shaked said such a measure should be taken regardless of Sorek’s murder. 


“This must not be done through a private members bill but through a government decision, Gush Etzion is in the consensus and is a part of the State of Israel, we don’t need to wait for terror attacks to do this [annex it], but we definitely do need to do it and we need to take advantage of the fact that we have a supportive president in the White House, we don’t know how long he will be there and impose Israeli law on Gush Etzion,” she said. 


Related Content

Joe Bonamassa plays with blues in his soul
August 18, 2019
American blues rock wonder Joe Bonamassa returns to Israel

By JENNIFER GREENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings