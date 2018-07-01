Shaked quits committee for Western Wall egalitarian upgrade

A view of the Western Wall plaza, the Dome of the Rock and the top of Al Aksa Mosque in Jerusalem..
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has quit a ministerial committee responsible for approving slated upgrades to the egalitarian prayer section of the Western Wall at the Robinson’s Arch area.
Shaked follows Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev who also quit the committee last week, leaving just Religious Services Minister David Azoulai of Shas, who will vote against the upgrades.
The resignations of the two ministers now leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to upgrade the site in limbo, with ministers seemingly terrified to vote in favor of it fearing a backlash from national-religious and haredi elements.
The office of Diaspora Affairs Minister and Bayit Yehudi Naftali Bennett’s declined a request for comment from The Jerusalem Post
, while Shaked’s office also declined to say why she quit.
Following the indefinite suspension in June 2017 of a broad plan to upgrade the egalitarian prayer site and give representation on an administrative body to delegates from the progressive Jewish movements, Netanyahu initiated a plan to physically upgrade the Robinson’s Arch area and allocated some NIS 19 million.
The plans, which have not been publicly revealed, require the approval of a three member ministerial committee, in line with a clause in the Law for the Holy Places requiring approval from such a committee for any construction work at holy sites.
Shaked’s resignation comes following a wave of heavy pressure over the weekend and on Sunday, seemingly from hardline national religious elements against the upgrade.
Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Rabbi Shlomo Amar wrote a letter to ministers and MKs over the weekend calling calling on them to oppose the upgrade to the site, while some 300 rabbis wrote a letter calling on Shaked to quit the committee.
In addition, a letter was sent on behalf of senior archaeologist Dan Bahat and others calling on Netanyahu to shelve the plan.