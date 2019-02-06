Shalva Band to get its Eurovision moment after all

The Shalva Band.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Shalva Band won't be competing at this year's Eurovision. But, thanks to the KAN public broadcaster, it will be appearing at the international song contest after all - in a special appearance during the second semi-final.
A spokeswoman for KAN told The Jerusalem Post Wednesday that it invited the band to appear as an interval act during the show, which will be held live on May 16 in Tel Aviv.
On Tuesday, the musical group - made up mostly of young adults with disabilities - informed TV network Keshet that it would be dropping out of Hakochav Haba, the show that selects Israel's Eurovision contestant.
Though the group had already earned a spot in the show's finale, which is set to air live on February 12, the Shalva Band said it could not move forward. The reason is that the winner of the show is obligated to participate in a live, filmed rehearsal for the Eurovision finale which would take place on Shabbat, and several members of the group are religiously observant.
Though appeals were made to the European Broadcasting Union to bend its rules, the EBU would not promise any concessions could be made, and The Shalva Band is slated to officially leave Hakochav Haba in an episode airing Thursday evening.
While the finale is slated for Saturday night, the second semi-final of the Eurovision is held on a Thursday evening, and there are no rehearsals scheduled for Shabbat.
"The slogan of the Eurovision is 'Dare to Dream,'" KAN said in a statement Wednesday, "and Shalva dared to dream, and the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation is happy it can help dreams come true."
"The slogan of the Eurovision is 'Dare to Dream,'" KAN said in a statement Wednesday, "and Shalva dared to dream, and the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation is happy it can help dreams come true."