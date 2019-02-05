Shalva Band to pull out of Eurovision competition

The Shalva Band auditions on ‘Kochav Haba’ for a shot at competing in next year’s Eurovision.
(photo credit: KESHET)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Shalva Band, a group of musicians with disabilities, will pull out of the race to represent Israel at the Eurovision because of the group’s Shabbat observance.
The Jerusalem Post confirmed Tuesday that the band informed Keshet, the network that airs Hakochav Haba (Rising Star), that it could not continue in the competition.
The Shalva Band already earned a spot in the finale of the show, which is set to air on February 12. But the group – which includes several religiously observant members – decided to quit the show after it realized it could not perform at the Eurovision without violating Shabbat.
While Keshet said it informs all contestants that appearing at the Eurovision involves rehearsals and filming on Friday evening and Saturday, The Shalva Band apparently never imagined it would make it to the finale.
Though several Israeli officials – including Culture Minister Miri Regev – appealed to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to bend the rules, the EBU would not do so. The grand finale rehearsal, which is held on Friday evening, is the version that is used for international judges to score, and kept on hand in case of technicalities during the live Saturday night broadcast. The EBU said that all contestants in the show are obligated to commit to appear at all rehearsals and performances.
A spokeswoman for Keshet would not say if the band would be replaced by another act in the finale of the show next week.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>