Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shas leader Aryeh Deri: Real threat of a secular Leftist government

Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri caste his vote in Har Nof in the capital on Tuesday during the re-do elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 10:00
1 minute read.
Shad leader and Minister of the Interior, Ayreh Deri casts his vote in Har Nof, Jerusalem, September

Shad leader and Minister of the Interior, Ayreh Deri casts his vote in Har Nof, Jerusalem, September 17 2019. (photo credit: SHAS)

Minister Aryeh Deri [Shas] caste his vote in Har Nof, Jerusalem on Tuesday and told reporters on location, "There's a real danger of a secular Leftist government being formed [after the elections]."

Deri said, "Wealthy communities [of] secular Ashkenazi [European Jews]" enjoy "higher voting rates" and added that "massive operations are taking place there [at these communities] to get them out to vote."

Deri said that he regrets not seeing a similar sense of urgency among "our own ranks," meaning the non-Ashkenazi religious Jewish communities who usually support his party.

He urged people to go out and vote and warned that, in his opinion, a coalition government of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and "the Arabs" is a likely outcome of the elections.

In response to a question from the Post about what these "massive operations" might be a Shas spokesperson pointed to a recent ruling against a campaign by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai that offered city residents a discount for swimming pools in the north of the city if they offer proof of voting, the city also offered discounts to non-kosher pubs and museums.

Shas argues that these discounts are "illegal elections bribes" meant to encourage Left-leaning voters to come to the ballot box and "steal the elections illegally."

Shas is famous for offering its voters a free pass to heaven if they vote for it. 

Read more about Aryeh Deri.


Related Content

Naftali Bennett voting in Raanana
September 17, 2019
Naftali Bennett to Post: Trump's map must be avoided at all costs

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut