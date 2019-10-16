Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shas rabbi promises afterlife to Liberman, Lapid if they join haredim in gov't

Rabbi Shalom Cohen’s comments come after both Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White ruled out sitting in a coalition with the religious parties on their own terms.

By
October 16, 2019 11:24
1 minute read.
Spiritual leader of the Shas party Rabbi Shalom Cohen (center), flanked by Shas party chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (left), and Rabbi David Yosef (right). (photo credit: KIM EVENTS PHOTOGRAPHY)

The spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Rabbi Shalom Cohen has promises Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Blue and White co-chairman Yair Lapid the afterlife if they join a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

Cohen’s comments come against the current political deadlock in negotiations to form a new government, in which both Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White having ruled out sitting in a coalition with the religious parties on their terms.

Shas and its Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox counterpart United Torah Judaism have themselves for a long time ruled out sitting with Lapid, so Cohen’s promise of a place in the world to come for the bette noirs of the ultra-Orthodox community would appear to be a break in that boycott.

“Liberman and Lapid, know that I do not hate anyone,” said Cohen at a “greet your rabbi” event held by Shas with Cohen in Jerusalem Tuesday night.

“I welcome everyone with love. I am certain that you did not intend to anger God, just the politicians, and the proof is that you have not been given the ability to form an evil government,” he continued.

“I say here to Lapid and Liberman, if you now join a government with the ultra-Orthodox [parties] you will merit a divine voice which will come forth [from Heaven] and declare ‘Liberman and Lapid are invited to the world to come.”


