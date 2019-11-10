Shas's Deri attacks Liberman for supporting Arab Joint List

Shas head, Arye Deri, attacked Yisrael Beteynu chairman, Avigdor Liberman, on Facebook on Sunday, writing that Liberman has taken an "additional step towards his political and ethical abyss," by stating that he'd rather sit with the Arab Joint List than with the Haredi parties.



"Avigdor Liberman has taken an additional step towards his political and ethical abyss and declared clearly that he prefers to sit with members of the Joint List Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi who he called 'fifth columnists' and 'terrorists' and not with us, his brothers and sisters, the traditional, religious and Haredi public," wrote Deri.

"Our sages said that the hate upsets the natural order. Today it can be said sadly that the personal hatred of Liberman towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu caused him to stray completely from his way and to cooperate with those have acted against us for years," wrote Deri, adding "We will not be silent and will not accept the continued disqualification and boycotts of a giant sector in the state just because of their beliefs and way of life."Liberman wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday that Israel "needs leaders and not interests.""The defamation and accusations by [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu against me and against others and his inability to make one, simple decision, to separate from the messianic-Haredi bloc, raises a large question about his leadership ability and the considerations that guide him," wrote Liberman.The Yisrael Beytenu leader stressed that the party's goal is still to form a "liberal, unity government," adding that most Israelis are against having third elections."I suggest that everyone be attentive to public sentiments," wrote Liberman.Liberman stated that he expects both the Likud party and Blue and White to find a solution "as clearly and as quickly as possible," and ended the post with the religious phrase, "a savior will come to Zion."On Saturday, Liberman said Netanyahu has to give up on the “haredi-messianic” bloc, likely a reference to Shas, United Torah Judaism and parts of Bayit Yehudi, and not the New Right, a mixed religious-secular right-wing party.Asked if he would support the scenario of a minority government with support from the Joint List, Liberman dodged the question, responding: “The most important thing for the State of Israel right now is to prevent a third election and have a unity government.”Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.

