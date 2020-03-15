Shin Bet foils Hamas attempt to recruit Israeli-Arab mother

The Shin Bet has foiled an attempt by Hamas to use an Israeli civilian as a terror operative, the Israeli internal security agency announced on Sunday.On February 17, 2020, the Shin Bet in a joint operation with the Israeli police arrested 31-year-old Ayia Khatib, a resident of the village of Arara in northern Israel. Khatib, a mother of two, was recruited by two Hamas operatives, 29 year-old Muhammed Pilpel, a resident of Beit Lahiya and 32 year-old Mahmoud Halua, a resident of Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip. According to the Shin Bet, Khatib-who engaged in humanitarian activities for Gazans in need-was recruited to carry out missions for Hamas including financing the group’s terror operations and infrastructure. She also subsequently gathered intelligence to help the group carry out terror attacks against Israeli targets.Communication between Khatib and her two handlers who are active in Hamas’ military wing the Izzedin al-Qassam was carried out secretly. The Shin Bet said that she provided the terror groups with hundreds of thousands of shekels by scamming aid organizations and innocent civilians who donated funds with the aim of helping patients and the needy and utilizing the plight of patients who were granted humanitarian permits for medical treatment and business activity in Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip.“Part of the money that Khatib transferred to its Hamas operatives was for clear terrorist purposes, including helping to build tunnels, build a lathe and erect structures for Hamas' ongoing activities,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.In addition, Khatib is said to have given Hamas equipment for military operatives as well as looked at options for transferring more sensitive equipment that could be used to build tunnels and to observe IDF troops. The findings of the Shin Bet investigation also showed that Khatib provided Hamas with information about the movement of military forces during one of the rounds of fighting with the Gaza Strip.“Hamas in the Gaza Strip continues to cynically exploit the humanitarian conditions to promote terror activities,” the Shin Bet said, referring to the foiled attempts to recruit other Israeli Arabs to carry out terror attacks for the group.“The Shin Bet will continue to thwart any hostile espionage activities by terror organizations in the Gaza Strip and considers the exploitation of Israeli citizens for assistance in terrorist activities very harshly,” the agency said.A prosecutor's statement and an indictment against Khatib will be filed in Acre Magistrate's Court in the coming days.