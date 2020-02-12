Shin Bet slams Bennett for green lighting 'Jewish terror' - report

The Shin Bet has unleashed a rare public attack on Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for canceling the administrative detention of a Jew who threw a rock at a Palestinian in a vehicle less than two days after signing the order, Channel 12 reported Wednesday night.Bennett issued the unusual detention order on Monday, but by Tuesday had cancelled the order with the Shin Bet telling Channel 12 that his actions had given a green light to terror like the 2015 Jewish terror arson murders of Palestinian at Duma. The defense minister defended his actions as having occurred after a more careful review of the case.However, based on the timing, it appeared that Bennett canceled the detention order following political pressure from his right-wing camp.The Jerusalem Post asked Bennet late Tuesday to explain whether he had not properly reviewed the evidence when signing the administrative detention order or whether he had folded to political pressure, since to the Post's knowledge, no order has ever been cancelled within less than 48 hours of being signed.Bennett's spokesman declined to elaborate beyond the initial response.Typically, such detention orders run for three to six months and with Palestinians can sometimes run for around two years.Administrative detention orders are only issued for persons who the Shin Bet views as serious dangers to security.Rock throwing at persons in moving vehicles has led to murder charges when killing the driver or passenger.The Shin Bet's spokesperson declined to comment officially.