Shmuli slams Shaffir, signaling he won't bolt Labor for new left-wing bloc

ITZIK SHMULI: I believe I can take a party in a storm to safe waters.
(photo credit: REUVEN KAPUCHINSKI)
The top potential free agent still on the market in the final week to draw lists for the Knesset hinted where he is not going on Sunday, when he criticized one of the leaders of the new Democratic Union party on Twitter.
Labor MK Itzik Shmuli's political future remained up in the air on Sunday, after he received offers from the Democratic Union and from Blue and White to defect from Labor.
Shmuli will be meeting Labor leader Amir Peretz on Sunday. Shmuli has called on Peretz to have Labor form a bond with Meretz and former prime minister Ehud Barak, but Peretz has rejected his overtures.
MK Stav Shaffir, who left Labor to form the Democratic Union on Thursday, pushed Shmuli to follow suit in an Army Radio interview Sunday morning. In the interview, she made reference to her fight with Shmuli when they ran against each other in the July 2 Labor leadership race.
"Even though I was hurt by his behavior and lies, we are not playing those games now," she said. "I call on Shmuli and all of Labor to join."
Shmuli responded on Twitter that it was Shaffir who spread lies about him during the campaign. He included a link to a headline of her saying "Shmuli will sell out the party to receive the fourth slot on another list." He pointed out that the opposite ended up happening.
"During the entire campaign, you spread a libel and lies that my support for Labor to run with other parties was intended to get me a seat in the Knesset and not a wider goal," he wrote. "Well, who abandoned the party during its toughest moment for a comfortable job opportunity?? The point was to merge as a party and not make a personal exit."
Shmuli concluded the tweet: "Keep your calls to yourself. Goodbye and good riddance."
