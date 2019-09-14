Shopping center in Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood getting revamped

The Local Planning and Building Committee of the Jerusalem Municipality approved a deposit in the district committee for the renewal of the commerce center in the French Hill neighborhood.



The small shopping area, consisting of a supermarket, a bank, and several small restaurants, is often populated by students who live in the French Hill or in the Students Village and Idelson dorms beside the Mount Scopus campuses of Bezalel and Hebrew University.

The shopping center is two stories high and only partially utilizes the land, according to the Jerusalem municipality spokesperson's office, and is limited in accessibility.The renovation plan for the commerce center is to tear down the existing shopping area there and instead intends to build a large urban plaza and five buildings, the top floors of which will be used for residential purposes. Two of the buildings will have 12 stories, two will have 18 floors, and the last building will have eight floors, allowing for 213 units in total.The plan includes land owned by the Israel Lands Authority (ILA), the municipality and private owners, and will be promoted by the company Ezorim.Guggenheim Bloch Architects and Town Planners, the architectural firm, will be planning and designing the renovations."The commerce center in the French Hill neighborhood is a central anchor and a life-changing focus for residents and business owners," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon. "Its renewal will include a physical upgrade alongside support for business and community activities in a variety of ways for the residents of the neighborhood and for the businesses operating in it. Residents of the French Hill and residents of all of Jerusalem – enjoy."

