The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Should Corbyn become PM, Israel-UK security relationship likely to end

"The cooperation between Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the United Kingdom’s MI6 and MI5 "has saved many Israeli lives – and many, many British lives,” Netanyahu said in a 2017 BBC interview.

By EZRA TAYLOR  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 15:32
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, Britain October 31, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, Britain October 31, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Following UK Labour’s election promise to ban weapon sales to Israel, a suggestion asserted by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to shut down intelligence cooperation with Britain surfaced in a report by The Telegraph.
On a visit to London in September, Netanyahu was asked by the British publication whether security cooperation between the two nations would continue if Jeremy Corbyn halted the sale of weapons to the Jewish state and recognized a Palestinian one.
Without going into further details, “What do you think?” was Netanyahu’s response.
The relationship between the two intelligence communities is a close and wide ranging one. The cooperation between Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the United Kingdom’s MI6 and MI5 "has saved many lives - many Israeli lives and many, many British lives,” Netanyahu said in a 2017 BBC interview.
Radicals linked to Iranian-backed Hezbollah were caught stashing tons of explosive materials in 2015 in northwest London in a secret bomb factory. MI5 and Metropolitan Police officers discovered the site thanks to a tip widely believed to have come from the Mossad.
In 2009, Corbyn described Hezbollah and Hamas activists as “friends” after inviting representatives from both terrorist groups to visit the British Parliament as his guests. He later said that he regretted using the “inclusive language.”
The Labour leader’s ties to Iran and Russia have also drawn concern in recent years. When Russian agents were accused of using a nerve agent to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in the UK, his advisors repeated various claims made on the pro-Kremlin RT network about possible British involvement in the attack. Corbyn has given multiple interviews to Iran’s Press TV, a state-run propaganda outlet.
Former head of the Mossad Danny Yatom said that, “there is an unwritten rule between security apparatuses that you do not pass on your allies’ intelligence. If it leaks, then relations might change dramatically.”
During a visit to Israel yesterday, UK counter-terrorism official Jonathan Hall said that Britain can learn a lot from Israel. Hall is an independent actor, who is exposed to all of England’s classified information regarding counter-terrorism in order to evaluate how the system as a whole is functioning.
Hall said that Israel’s new terrorism law expanded how to define terrorism and those who support terrorism in many creative ways that England is keeping an eye on.
For better or worse, should Corbyn become the next British prime minister, his ties and prior actions will likely make cozy intelligence sharing between the UK and Israel history.
Jerusalem Post Staff and JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour Party Labour party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Praise be the Dutch By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Netanyahu – in the national interest, please step down now By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Center Field: The Sultan of Stalemate coarsens Israel’s soul By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 27, 2019: This land is ours By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by