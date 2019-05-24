Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

'Slutwalk' protesters march in Jerusalem

Participants of the 8th annual Slutwalk protest march to raise awareness to sexual violence against women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 24, 2019 19:39
'Slutwalk' protesters march in Jerusalem

2019 Jerusalem Slut-Walk protest . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Roughly 600 women marched the streets of Jerusalem on Friday during the 8th annual Slutwalk protest,Ynet reported. 
 
The 2019 protest was held under the theme of ‘Constant Emergency Alert,’meaning that women in public spaces are "subjected to sexual violence wherever they go, no matter what they wear or how they act."
 
Honoring the memory of Neta Hadid, a transgender woman took her own life this week, protesters carried banners saying "may her memory bring the revolution."
 
Hadid, 24 years old at the time of her death, was an active member of the Jerusalem Open House LGBT center. 
 
Anna Kleiman, who has organized the march for the past three years and participated since its inception, told ynet that "the state doesn't have the tools to handle sex crimes and it seems they can't be bothered to do so." 
 
"The lack of enforcement," she asid, "provides men with the legitimacy to use violence against us."
  


           


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Avigdor Lieberman
May 24, 2019
Lieberman willing to risk it all as clock ticks against Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut