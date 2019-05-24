'Slutwalk' protesters march in Jerusalem

2019 Jerusalem Slut-Walk protest .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Roughly 600 women marched the streets of Jerusalem on Friday during the 8th annual Slutwalk protest,Ynet
reported.
The 2019 protest was held under the theme of ‘Constant Emergency Alert,’meaning that women in public spaces are "subjected to sexual violence wherever they go, no matter what they wear or how they act."
Honoring the memory of Neta Hadid, a transgender woman took her own life this week, protesters carried banners saying "may her memory bring the revolution."
Hadid, 24 years old at the time of her death, was an active member of the Jerusalem Open House LGBT center.
Anna Kleiman
, who has organized the march for the past three years and participated since its inception, told ynet that "the state doesn't have the tools to handle sex crimes and it seems they can't be bothered to do so."
"The lack of enforcement," she asid, "provides men with the legitimacy to use violence against us."
