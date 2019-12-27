Snow blankets Mount Hermon, Kinneret level rises

With stormy weather still sweeping Israel, about 35 cm of snow has blanketed Mount Hermon, the country’s highest peak, Ynet reported on Friday.The mountain rises over 2,200 m, with a ski-resort, the only one in Israel, located at 2,000 m.Israel’s largest natural freshwater source has risen 5 cm in the past 48 hours. However, the wave of bad weather has also caused severe damage in several areas, with two victims: a 14-year-old and a 27-year-old who were swept away by floods in two separate incidents near Yarka and Karmiel.The area is beloved by Israelis, who often travel hundreds of kilometers just to have a peek at the snow. However, until the weather conditions improve, the site has been closed by the authorities.Some good news has also arrived from the Kinneret in the Galilee. The level of